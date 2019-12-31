Jammu (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): The Border Security Force (BSF) jawans in the RS Pura sector organised a cake-cutting ceremony with the locals to welcome the New Year.
The BSF jawans were seen dancing to the tunes of the drum. The civilians also attended the cake-cutting ceremony.
The civilians also appreciated the BSF Jawans for their bravery. They said that this is a memorable New Year for them as they celebrated the moment with the BSF jawans. (ANI)
Jammu: BSF jawans cut cake with locals to welcome New Year
ANI | Updated: Dec 30, 2019 23:45 IST
