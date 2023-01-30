Jammu: Five girls from Sunderbani tehsil crack J-K administrative services

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 30 (ANI): Five girls from different border villages in Sunderbani tehsil of Jammu and Kashmir have cleared the state administrative services.

For the first time, five girls have cracked the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) examination from the Sunderbani tehsil, as confirmed by the sources.

Sakshi Sharma, a resident of Devak village of Sunderbani tehsil qualified for the exam in her first attempt.

While talking to ANI she said, "No one in my family has a government job. I am the first one in my family who has been selected for government services. From an early age, I realised that I don't have an option other than education. My teachers have been very supportive of me. Even during my college days, when I told my professor that I am preparing for an exam, they used to guide me and helped me to issue books from the library."



"I really want to thank all my teachers who have supported me from nursery to my master's degree. Though my master's degree was completely online, I gained a lot of knowledge from my professors," added Sakshi.

Sakshi's father, Bodh Raj Sharma feels elated and has no words to express his happiness.



Her father said, "I feel very proud. I have only been attending calls and attending the relatives who are coming to congratulate us. I don't even get the time to eat."

The proud father Bodh Raj Sharma is currently the Sarpanch of Devak village of Sunderbani tehsil situated in Rajouri district. (ANI)

