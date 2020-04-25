Jammu: Girls make around 2,000 masks daily for COVID-19 warriors

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 25 (ANI): Inmates of Drishti hostel here are making masks for the frontline warriors who are battling COVID-19 pandemic. A group of 20-30 girls are making around 2000 face masks per day.

The girls said that they intially had no idea about the mask making but they learnt from seeing the samples.

"After the lockdown was imposed, we started producing masks. All the girls said that we must contribute and so they learnt how to make masks. All came together to contribute in the mask making process," said Jaidev.

"Due to the crisis, lots of people have stepped forward to contribute in the fight against COVID-19. Here, we keep learning some or the other activity, so we thought of preparing masks," said Hitika, another inmate.

"Gradually, we started producing around 2,000 masks on a daily basis. Once the masks are prepared, they are given to military, healthcare workers, municipality and government employess," added Hitika.

"We didn't know how to make masks or even use machines. We were shown samples and we also learnt from each other as there were some girls who already knew how to make masks. We want to contribute to India's fight against COVID-19," said Meenakshi. (ANI)

