Jammu-Kashmir: Army jawan killed in Pak ceasefire violation

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 22 (ANI): An Army jawan was killed in a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Surnderbani sector here on Monday.

The deceased jawan has been identified as Md Arif Shafi Alam Khan Pathan.

"Lt Gen Ranbir Singh, Army Commander Northern Command, and all ranks salute the supreme sacrifice of Rifleman Md Arif Shafi Alam Khan Pathan and offer deepest condolences to the family," Northern Army Command said in a tweet.

Pathan was a resident of Vadodara, Gujarat.

Earlier during morning hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation with the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Sunderbani Sector, Rajouri which was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army. (ANI)

