Jammu Kashmir Police arrests two OGWs in Bandipora

Bandipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday said it has arrested two alleged OGWs (Overground Workers) of militants in Bandipora's Hajin area.

The two arrested OGWs have been identified as -- Irfan Aziz Bhat (LLB Student) and Mohd Asif Paray.

"On February 7, at about 13:00 hrs p.s received information from reliable sources that posters of banned terrorist organization LeT have surfaced at various spots in Hajin inciting common masses against the police department and the state of India," a statement read.

An FIR was lodged on Friday in this regard in Hajin Police Station and Police busted an OGW module behind it and recovered incriminating material from them.

The case is further being investigated. (ANI)

