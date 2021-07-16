Jammu Municipal Corporation's facility for effective Solid Waste Management launched at Bandurakh

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): In a step aimed at better Solid Waste Management processes and environmental sustainability in Jammu and Kashmir, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday inaugurated Jammu Municipal Corporation's material recovery facility at Bandurakh, Jammu.

This step will also facilitate easy segregation, disposal and processing of waste generated in Jammu.

As per the official release by the government, the new facility has been equipped with the latest-technology based machinery for better efficiency to achieve 100 percent recovery from the dry waste. It will ease the collection and segregation of all kinds of paper waste, cardboard and plastic etc from day to day waste generated in the city.

Speaking on the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor said that the new facility will complement the government's efforts for effective Solid Waste Management and will contribute towards the Swachh Bharat Mission of Jammu and Kashmir.



"The Government is giving focused attention towards Waste Management for a sustainable urban future in the UT. We are putting consistent efforts into the formulation of creative Waste Management Strategies for environmental sustainability, besides making the protection and preservation of the environment an integral part of our development plan," said the Lt Governor.

By adopting the 3Rs approach "Reduce, Reuse, Recycle", he said the government is minimising the waste in a scientific manner so that the cities become more sustainable and clean.

Underscoring the key components of the Swachhta Kendra, Sinha observed that the new facility will maximize the quantity of recyclables to be processed, while segregating materials that will generate the highest possible revenues from the recycling market.

The facility has been equipped with various features to make it an economically sustainable socio-technical model. Moreover, it will also act as a support system for the capacity building of the waste pickers, waste aggregators, and associated recyclers.

Recently, the Lt Governor laid the e-foundation of Rs 80 crores worth Integrated Solid Waste Management facility at Kot-Bhalwal, in collaboration with NAFED. (ANI)

