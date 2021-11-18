Jammu Police arrests 3 associates of terror operatives, recovers Rs 43 lakh cash

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 18 (ANI): Jammu police have arrested three associates of terror operatives for financing the terror activities of Jaish-e-Mohammad at Sidhra Bridge area and recovered 43 lakh rupees in cash from their possession which they were transporting from Punjab to South Kashmir, according to the police.

The police have registered a case at Nagrota. The arrested accused have been identified as Fayaz Ahmad Dar, Umar Farooq and Mauzam Parvaiz.

"Senior Superintendent of Police Jammu Police, Chandan Kohli said on Wednesday that acting on a piece of reliable information that a consignment of cash is being shifted to South Kashmir from Punjab, a special team was constituted under the supervision of SDPO Nagrota, who laid an active Naka at Sidhra bridge in Nagrota area on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway," said a press release by the police.

According to the release, a vehicle was stopped for checking and the travelling men were questioned about their movement. Upon a dissatisfactory answer and thorough search, two bags of cash were recovered.



The total cash amounting to Rupees 43 lakh was recovered from their possession.

Further questioning of the suspects made it clear that the amount was being transported from Punjab to South Kashmir for financing the terror activities of Jaish e Mohammad, said the press release.

These arrested people were in constant touch with the handlers sitting across and the terrorists who are in South Kashmir.

SSP Jammu also said that the money was being transported for terror funding and sources of these funds are from outside UT of J&K will also be booked shortly.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

