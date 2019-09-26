Jammu Police recovers 13 stolen vehicles

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): Jammu Police on Wednesday recovered 13 vehicles which were stolen from different parts of the state.

However, the police have not made any arrest in the case which was registered at Akhnoor police station.

"Jammu Police unearthed the stolen vehicles racket with the recovery of 13 high-end vehicles stolen. Efforts are being made to arrest the fugitive conduits belonging to other states who are part of this vehicle lifting & further selling them in J-K," Police Media Centre Jammu tweeted. (ANI)

