Jammu: Protest outside BJP office after terrorists kill two

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 28 (ANI): People from Gujjar community on Wednesday protested outside the BJP headquarters in Jammu against the abduction and killing of two people by terrorists in Pulwama district.

The protesters, while chanting slogans -- 'We want justice' -- also burnt the effigies of terrorists.

"We are protesting here against the brutal killing of Gujjar men by the militants. Islam teaches us that if you kill one man, it is equivalent to killing the whole of humanity. It is a murder of humanity," said Ghulam Ali Khatama, a protestor.

The protesters also appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to take the strictest possible action against the perpetrators of the crime within 24 hours.

"Our community is very peace-loving. We do not cause harm to anyone. In which scripture is it written that we should kill innocent people? This is not jihad," said Chaudhary Harun, another protester.

Bodies of two civilians were found in Lachi Top Behak forest area in Tral on Tuesday, a day after they were kidnapped by unidentified terrorists from the region.

Police have registered a case. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

