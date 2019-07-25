Jammu: Roads blocked due to heavy rainfall in Chenab valley

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): Road traffic came to a standstill due to heavy rainfall in Chenab valley since Wednesday night causing roads blockade due to flash floods and landslides.

Several roads were blocked after flash floods and landslides hit National Highway Doda-Kishtwar road.

Links roads of Doda and Kishtwar district and the famous Mughal road was also blocked since Thursday morning.

The rainfall has also resulted in partial damage to many buildings in the hilly areas.

The situation may be further exacerbated after the Indian Meteorological Department had predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places across the state of Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

