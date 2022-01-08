Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed amid snowfall, landslides

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 8 (ANI): The 270 km long Jammu-Srinagar highway remained closed amid heavy snowfall on Saturday, cutting ties with the rest of the world.



The Qazigund-Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world. As per information, around 3-feet of fresh snow has accumulated on either side of the Jawahar Tunnel since Friday evening.

The highway was closed late Wednesday evening due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at several places along the 270-km stretch.

Many trucks and tourist vehicles are still stranded on the highway. As per information, authorities are trying their best to reopen the road but due to the continuing snowfall, they failed to restore the highway.

Amid heavy snowfall, the Indian Army medical team conducted an emergency evacuation of a pregnant woman from Ghaggar Hill village near LOC and brought her to an ambulance at Salasan in Baramulla, Jammu & Kashmir. (ANI)