Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 26 (ANI): The Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday was closed for vehicular traffic due to landslides.



Traffic Police of Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) tweeted, "Jammu-Srinagar National Highway closed for vehicular movement due to landslides, boulders at many places on NHW, and snow accumulation around the NAVYUG Tunnel."

The Qazigund-Jammu-Srinagar highway is the only surface link connecting Kashmir Valley with the rest of the world.

The highway was closed due to landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at various places along the 270-km stretch. (ANI)

