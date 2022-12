Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to landslide at Dewal Bridge in Udhampur

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 21 (ANI): Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to a landslide at Dewal Bridge in Udhampur on Wednesday.

Operation is underway to clear the route.

"Jammu Srinagar National Highway is still closed. However, Mughal Road and SSG road through for traffic movement," tweeted Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police. (ANI)