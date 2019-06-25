Jammu: Two nabbed with heroin reveal nexus between Hizbul, narco smugglers

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 25 (ANI): The interrogation of two persons arrested for possessing heroin has revealed a nexus between Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists in Pakistan and narcotics smugglers in Jammu and Kashmir, a senior police official said.

Acting on specific inputs late last month, the state police had set up a check-point at Vivekanand Chowk in Jammu, which led to the arrest of Fayaz Ahmad and Arshad Ahmad, IG (Jammu) M K Sinha told reporters on Monday.

He said 260 grams of heroin and Rs 12.6 lakh in cash were seized from their possession.

During the course of the interrogation, the two revealed that a nexus exists between the banned terrorist organisation and narcotics smugglers in the state, Sinha said.

Fayaz had crossed over to Pakistan last year and met his brother Ayaz, a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist, he added. (ANI)

