Jammu University to remain closed tomorrow, exams postponed

ANI | Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:15 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 8 (ANI): All academic institutions, including the Jammu University, will remain closed on Friday, a government order read.
"This is for the information of all concerned that the University of Jammu shall remain closed on August 9. The University has also postponed all UG and PG examinations to be held on August 9 and 10 (Friday and Saturday)," Vinay Thusoo, University of Jammu Spokesperson said in a statement.
He said the new schedule for holding various examinations will be notified separately.
Jammu Deputy Commissioner Sushma Chauhan said all academic institutions in the district will remain closed tomorrow.
This comes amid the security clampdown and suspension of internet services in the state.
All government employees, who are working at divisional and district levels and serving civil secretariat in Srinagar, will report back to their duties with immediate effect, state Chief Secretary said in a statement.

As per the directions, necessary arrangements regarding smooth and secure working environment for the employees have been made by the administration.

For any assistance, the employees can contact the office of Deputy Commissioner Jammu and Regional Transport Office Jammu at 2571616, 2571912 and 2520542.

Meanwhile, the administration announced that all educational institutions will reopen on Friday in Samba.

The district administration said in its order that all educational institutions both government and private schools shall re-open with effect from August 9 to function as usual.

Amid the tensed situation prevailing in the state with the heavy deployment of forces, academic institutions in various districts, including Samba were shut down as 'measure of caution'.

On August 5, the government had imposed restrictions under Section 144 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Jammu and Srinagar districts, which is to remain in force till further orders.

As per the order, there will be a complete ban on holding any kind of public meetings or rallies during the period of operation of this order. Identity cards of essential services officials will be treated as movement passes wherever required.

Jammu and Kashmir was stripped of its special status and reconstituted into two Union Territories- Ladakh without legislature and Jammu and Kashmir with the legislature - which has stoked a controversy with opposition stating that it is 'unconstitutional'. (ANI)



Updated: Aug 08, 2019 23:19 IST

