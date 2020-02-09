Jammu's first international theatre festival a big hit with people

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Feb 9 (ANI): The ongoing international theatre festival here, which is being graced by many celebrated personalities, is a huge hit with the art lovers here.

"For the first time in the history of J&K, a theatre festival of international repute is being held here. People are liking it. Many well-known theatre artists and directors from the National School of Drama (NSD) are gracing the festival," Advisor and NITF patron Vikram Sharma told ANI.

The first of its kind -- 13-day long theatre festival at Abhinav theatre has participants from 13 groups from all over the country. This Nutan International Theatre Festival (NITF) began on Feb 1.

Well-known author and expert on tribal affairs of J&K Javaid Rahi said: "J&K has a very vibrant culture of art and theatre. This festival will help local artistes to learn various theatre techniques and grow."

NITF director Anuroop Pathania said: "We are organising this festival at three places in the country. First, we have organised this here in Jammu. It will be organised in Amritsar and then in Jaipur. Youngsters, mainly from the NSD, are performing in these festivals."

Bollywood actor and director Mustak Kak said: "Since we became a Union Territory, it is the first theatre festival, where plays are performed by well-known artistes and directed by famous directors."

Theatre director Swati Dubey said: "I am very amused to see such kind of audience response here in Jammu. I am happy to have such assistance from the NITF team. The government should also promote and provide assistance to such festivals." (ANI)

