J&K: 70-year-old woman falls on barbed wire in Rajouri, rescued

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 21 (ANI): A 70-year-old woman was rescued by the police official after she fell down on barbed wire near a check post here.

The mishap occurred when the old lady identified as Kamla Devi was on her way back to her village. She sustained an injury on her knee.

"I fell down on the wire. The police man came and rescued me. He also called the doctor for the first aid. I am fine now," she said while speaking to ANI.

" I have bandaged her wound on the knee. It was good that the police called me. I am thankful that police is helping the citizens apart from fighting coronavirus battle for us," the doctor who treated Devi said.

