J&K: Arms and ammunition recovered in joint operation of Army and J&K Police

Dec 02, 2022


Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Kashmir Police recovered several arms and ammunition in a joint search operation on Thursday.
The Indian Army released a statement on Friday saying that based on specific inputs, a search was conducted in the area in which two AK rifles, two pistols, Narcotics and war-like stores were recovered.


"Joint operation launched by Indian Army & Jammu and Kashmir Police on December 1. On receipt of specific inputs, a search was conducted in the area. Two AK Rifles, two Pistols, Narcotics & war-like stores recovered," the statement read. (ANI)

