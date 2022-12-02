J&K: Arms and ammunition recovered in joint operation of Army and J&K Police

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 2 (ANI): The Indian Army and the Kashmir Police recovered several arms and ammunition in a joint search operation on Thursday.

The Indian Army released a statement on Friday saying that based on specific inputs, a search was conducted in the area in which two AK rifles, two pistols, Narcotics and war-like stores were recovered.

