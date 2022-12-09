J&K: Army Goodwill School alumni praise Army efforts to inspire Valley's youth

Jammu and Kashmir [India], December 9 (ANI): The confidence-building measures of the Indian Army to foil attempts by Pakistan to push 'state-sponsored' insurgency into the Kashmir Valley and bring the disillusioned Kashmiri youth back into the mainstream have not often come in the public domain.

However, the alumni of the Army Goodwill School (AGS), Boniyar have now come forward to laud the Army's efforts to help Kashmir's youth come out of the shadow of insurgency and militancy and chase their goals in life.

The Army's resolve to deliver the highest quality of education in remote and far-flung villages of the Valley earned rich praise from the former students, who made it a point to convey the confidence-building measures of the forces to secure children's futures and inspire the youth to chase their dreams to the Kashmiri public.

Mehvish, an alumnus of Army Goodwill School (AGS), Boniyar, and the daughter of a modest shopkeeper, heaped praise on the Army for inspiring young and impressionable minds in the Valley.

Mehvish took admission to the school in 2002 as a kindergarten student, getting good grades almost always.



After clearing the NEET and completing her MBBS, Mehvish is currently pursuing an internship at SKIMS, Srinagar.

Sohail Khan, another alumnus, also attributed his success to the hard work, determination and discipline instilled in him during his years at AGS, Boniyar.

The Indian Army said Sohail grew up into an 'outstanding NCC Cadet' and participated in the Pre-Republic Day parade in the Valley.

Sohail is presently pursuing BDS from GMC Baramulla and is considered a role model in his school.

Amer Aziz, a resident of the remote Sultan Daki village in Uri, is also a former student of AGS Boniyar currently pursuing his MBBS from GMC, Jammu.

Having been brought up in a family with modest means, Amer said he is grateful for the scholarship and support provided by the Indian Army, which he considers as a major factor behind his success. (ANI)

