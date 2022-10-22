J&K bags top honours in implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban at housing conclave

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 22 (ANI): In a significant achievement, Jammu and Kashmir won the top awards in the implementation of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Urban (PMAY-Urban) during the three-day "India Urban Housing Conclave 2022" (IUHC 2022), the government informed in a release.

The conclave was organized by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in Rajkot, Gujarat. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 19, 2022.

J&K has won two awards including 'Overall best performing Union Territory and best performing UT for implementation of Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs)'.

The Principal Secretary, H&UDD, Dheeraj Gupta received the award on behalf of the UT Government.

The J&K team, which was led by Dheeraj Gupta, comprised SA Keen, the Managing Director, the J&K Housing Board and other officials of PMAY (Urban) Mission.



The conclave included an exhibition of departmental stalls highlighting the achievements and best practices adopted across the states and UTs in implementing the Mission.

As per the release, PMAY-U is a flagship Mission of the Government of India being implemented by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) which addresses urban housing shortage among the EWS/LIG and MIG categories including the slum dwellers by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of Independence.

Pertinently, J&K has achieved 100 per cent saturation in the implementation of the PMAY Mission. About 44,701 beneficiaries have been identified and approved under the BLC component, out of which, 44630 dwelling units have been grounded and will be completed within the prescribed time schedule.

The UT government has for the first time introduced a new initiative wherein an interest-free loan/subsidy is being provided for a number of Rs. 2.00 lakh per beneficiary for the construction of dwelling units under the BLC component. Besides, 336 houses are being reconstructed under Affordable Rental Housing Complexes (ARHCs) at Sunjwan, Jammu while 968 flats are being constructed at Bhalwal and lower Roopnagar Jammu under the Affordable Housing in Partnership (AHP) component.

Also, a Demonstration Housing Project (DHP) under the Technology Sub-Mission (TSM) of the Mission has been taken up at Bhalwal, Jammu. The technology to be used for DHP is EPS Core Panels. After completion, J&K Housing Board will not only gainfully utilize the structure. Still, it will also showcase it as the latest proven alternate/green technology solution suitable to the geo-climatic & hazardous conditions of the Jammu region.

The Government of Jammu & Kashmir is committed to ensuring that there is no urban houseless in the Union Territory by March 2023, the release said. (ANI)

