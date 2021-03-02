J&K Bank provides loans under govt schemes to people below poverty line in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 2 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir bank has been providing loans to below the poverty line residents of Kotranka sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district under various schemes of the Central government for their upliftment.

The Jammu and Kashmir bank plays an important role in the implementation of the schemes like Stand-Up India, and Back to Village-III for the residents of Kotranka tehsil, which is a far-flung area of Rajouri.

"Around 80 per cent of people in this tehsil are below the poverty line. The government has taken a lot of initiative to uplift them via the implementation and promotion of various schemes like MNREGA," said Mohd Shafiq, a PRI representative.



"After the District Development Council (DDC) elections in the state, the schemes that were stuck earlier are now functional and soon the results would be visible," he said.

"Schemes under Kisan Credit Card (KCC) are being implemented for fish farming and animal husbandry. Farmers have also benefitted from the Prime Minister Kisan Nidhi Yojana," Shafiq added.

Loans are also provided so that the people can become self-employed and run their own small-scale businesses in the tehsil.



Speaking to ANI, Sanjeev Singh, Branch Manager, Jammu and Kashmir Bank, Kotranka said the government infuses capitals in the schemes and provides the people with a subsidy.

He added: "Schemes like Stand-Up India, Back to Village-III, Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB), Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC), and Jammu and Kashmir Rural Employment Generation Programme aim at the upliftment of the poor people."

"The bank has started a Saral/Saholiyat finance scheme under which the bank provides loans to the people who want to run shops or stores in the tehsil. Since the area is good for agricultural produce, the government is implementing a lot of agriculture-based schemes," Singh further said.



Wajhat Hussain, a resident of the area, said that the central and state government are working together to help the people gain financial stability.

"Schemes provide loans to small scale industries which has made it easy to start and run a business in Kotranka. Schemes like UDAAN are very beneficial for the people," Hussain said.

He requested the government to reduce the time taken in getting a loan and also ensure that they are processed faster. (ANI)