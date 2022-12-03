J&K: Cache of arms, heroin recovered by Indian Army

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 2 (ANI): Based on specific input of infiltration by multiple intelligence agencies and JK Police in the Uri Sector, an intelligence-based operation was launched by the Indian Army in the general area astride the line of control from November 29, 2022, to December 1, 2022, according to the PRO (Defence) Srinagar.

During this operation, teams of the Indian Army observed the initiation of own early warning mechanisms close to the line of control and immediately launched search and destroy operation in the area.





During the course of this operation warlike stores and narcotic substances including two AK 74 Assault Rifles, two Chinese pistols along with two AK 74 Assault Rifle Magazines and two pistol magazines and 117 rounds of AK 74 Assault Rifle Ammunition and 10 sealed packets of white narcotic substance (likely to be heroin) with Pakistani markings were recovered on December 1, 2022, at 300 meters from of Line of Control.

This operation of the Indian Army successfully thwarted the plans of the enemy and once again highlighted its nefarious designs. (ANI)

