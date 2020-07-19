J&K: Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture introduces new walnut varieties

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 19 (ANI): New varieties of walnut trees have been introduced by the Central Institute of Temperate Horticulture (CITH) in Budgam district in Jammu and Kashmir, according to CITH Director Deshbeer Singh.

"We conducted extensive surveys and collected information about 400 genotypes. We selected 10 varieties with superior qualities," said Deshbeer Singh.

"These 10 varieties have seed of the highest quality. Some are on par with foreign types and some are even superior. We are planning to increase the output using the new genotypes," he added.

He said the new type of genotypes will reduce the time period of yield drastically.

"Usually the walnut is produced using the traditional seedling method which takes 12 to 13 years. This new variant has a different propagation method. It is grafted in the poly house which drastically reduces the yielding time. In the sixth and seventh years, the yield of the walnut gets stable," he added. (ANI)

