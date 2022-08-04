J&K: DGP inaugurates Containerized Shooting Range, flags off Bullet resistant light motor vehicles

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): J&K Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Thursday inaugurated a Containerized Shooting Range and flagged off bullet-resistant Marksman Tactical Intervention Light Motor Vehicles at a function held at Armed Police Complex, Humhama, Srinagar.

The DGP while inaugurating the Bullet Resistant Light Motor Vehicles said that these vehicles with high safety requirements would be deployed with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for special duties. He appreciated the Additional Director General of Police, Assistant Inspector General (AIG) and their team for working in fast track mode for procuring these vehicles. "A large number of vehicles have come and a lot more will follow", the DGP added.



The vehicles with enhanced safety measures have a RunFlat Tyre system with Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras installed.

DGP and Special DG, CRPF fired some practice rounds on the occasion.



The 40-feet-long Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) meets all international standards of safety with software capable of decreasing and increasing firing range of upto 300 metres. The air-conditioned shooting range can be utilized 24x7 and can also be easily transported to any other location. The shooter can fire in standing, kneeling and lying positions and it has electronic multi-function targets and virtual targets systems. The CTSR has one control station each, outside the Container and a monitoring tab near the shooter to monitor the firing and the control station which is capable of printing the firing result of the shooter.

The ISO-certified system is capable of displaying and recording shot location on the target, possible score, the aggregate score, indicating the mean point of impact, indicating the type of exercise in progress, show group size and MPI etc.

ADGP Headquarters and AIG Provision & Transport PHQ briefed the DGP about the features of Containerized Shooting Range (CTSR) and its monitor control system. They also briefed about the safety measures of the Bullet Resistant Vehicles.

The DGP was received by senior officers of Police & CRPF and was presented guard of honour on his arrival.

ADG CRPF, J&K Daljit Singh Choudhary, IG CRPF Ops Kashmir, Manvinder Singh Bhatia, ADGP J&K, S.J.M. Gillani, M.K Sinha, Danesh Rana, IG CRPF Srinagar Ops Sector, Charu Sinha, IGP Traffic Vikramjit Singh, DIG CKR, Sujit Kumar, DIG CRPF Mathew A John, Randeep Rana, DIG AP/IR Kashmir Shahid Mehraj, SSP Srinagar, AIG PHQ, SSP Budgam, Commandants of Srinagar based JKAP/IR battalions, officers of Police Construction Division and other senior officers of Budgam district and CRPF were present on the occasion. (ANI)

