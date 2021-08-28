J&K Director General of Police visits Bandipora, addresses darbar of officers, jawans

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 28 (ANI): Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday visited the North Kashmir Range's Bandipora district to address a Darbar of officers and jawans at the district police lines (DPL).

DGP Dilbag Singh also chaired the officers' meeting with Army, CRPF, BSF and jurisdictional officers to review the security scenario of the district and also inaugurated a Joint Interrogation Centre in the Police Component Complex, as per a statement by the police.

Accompanied by Vijay Kumar, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Kashmir, the DGP was received by Mohd Zahid, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bandipora and other senior officers of the district.

Addressing the Darbar, the DGP said he was happy to be back in Bandipora to compliment all officers and jawans personally for exhibiting devotion and sincerity in performing their duties. He said that it is good to see that all of them faced the second wave of COVID bravely because J&K Police personnel are vaccinated.

The DGP directed the officers and jawans to be very careful and cautious for themselves and for their families as the third wave of COVID was imminent. He also expressed optimism that they would face a likely third wave as bravely as they had faced the previous waves of the pandemic. He directed the personnel to be prepared physically and mentally on ground for the next challenge of COVID.

Referring to the recent successes in the maintenance of peace and law & order, the DGP said, "J&K Police is known for its bravery, professionalism not only in J&K but across the country. I am always overwhelmed when newspaper articles are published highlighting the achievements of the J&K Police Force."

He went on to describe it as one of the best police forces in the country adding that it was because of the work done by officers/personnel on ground at cutting edge level. He said that to maintain the status of being one of the best forces all of them have to work hard with sincerity for any upcoming challenge.

The DGP said that recent Gallantry Medals conferred on the J&K Police officers and personnel showed the commitment, sincerity, hard work and above all martyrdom of their brave hearts. He said that out of total 79 Ashok Chakras conferred during the last 70 years, J&K Police owns one among them.



"It is an honour for the force to receive Ashok Chakra, Kirti Chakra & Shaurya Chakra together in an year and Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri Amit Shah has personally conveyed congratulations for the feat," he added.

Singh said that the Police Headquarters is trying at different levels to sharpen the capabilities of their officers and jawans. Referring to the capacity building programmes organised with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the DGP said that working and learning with the renowned agencies would help in sharpening the talent of their officials.

He directed the SSP Bandipora to organize the lectures of those officers who attended the programme and share their learned skills with their colleagues and PSIs.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that they were all fighting for a common goal that is peace and stressed upon officers and jawans to work together. He said that J&K Police had been fighting terrorism since the last 32 years professionally and each one of them will have to contribute for lasting peace.

During the darbar, the DGP patiently listened to the demands and grievances of the officers and jawans. He assured them that all genuine grievances of the personnel will be looked into at the earliest.

After addressing the darbar, the DGP chaired officers meeting wherein he took stock of the present security scenario of the district. Speaking to officers, the DGP directed them to keep pressure on the anti-national elements and stressed upon them to identify the areas & OGWs from where anti national elements get assistance. He said that synergy between all forces in Jammu Kashmir has ensured peace.

SSP Bandipora and other officers briefed the DGP on the security measures taken for the peaceful atmosphere in the district.

Besides IGP Kashmir, SSP Bandipora, the security review meeting was attended by CO 14 RR Shri Pranab Joshi, CO 26 Assam Rifles Shri C Vidya Dharan, CO 13 RR Shri Mayank Sharma, CO CRPF 3rd Bn. Shri Rakesh Sharma, ASP Bandipora Shri Ashiq Hussain Tak, Dy CO BSF Shri Surinder Singh and all district SDPOs and SHOs.

The DGP, J&K also inaugurated a Joint Interrogation Centre in the Police Component Complex. He also decorated SSP Bandipora with the JKPMG Medal. (ANI)

