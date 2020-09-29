J&K ERA inspects oxygen-filling installations in Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India] September 29 (ANI): In order to prevent any disruption to oxygen supply to hospitals in Jammu, the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA) of the Union Territory has conducted inspections of multiple filling stations in Bari Brahmana Industrial Estate.

A team of senior officials, led by Dr Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Jammu and Kashmir ERA, on Sunday visited various oxygen-filling stations, including Kashmir Gases, RSS Gases, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK Pvt. Ltd and Allied Gasses.



During the inspection, the CEO was briefed about the filling capacity of the stations. The concerned officials informed him that Kashmir Gases has the capacity of filling up 240-260 cylinders per day, RSS Gases has the capacity of 380-400 cylinders, Valley Minerals and Chemicals JK has that of 250-280 cylinders and Allied Gasses has the capacity of 160-180 cylinders daily.

Monitoring the procedure of oxygen filling and randomly checked the pressure of the cylinders to ensure an adequate supply, Dr Shah said that interdepartmental inspection teams will be constituted for daily checks on the quality parameters of the medical oxygen.

Asking the plants to fulfil their important social responsibility amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and redouble their efforts to maintain the critical oxygen supply for the hospitals in Jammu division, Dr Shah warned them against any laxity. Any dereliction in this regard will lead to action under the relevant provisions of law, he cautioned. (ANI)

