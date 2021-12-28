J&K gets first NQAS certified public hospital in Baramulla's Primary Health Centre

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Sheeri in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla became the first public hospital in Kashmir Division to get the National Quality Assurance Standard (NQAS) certification.

Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) recently accorded the NQAS certification to the PHC Sheeri for the maintenance of high standards of quality and performance by th hospital.



The locals expressed their gratitude to the government for the certificate while the Block Medical Officer assured of "maintaining the achieved success" in the future.

The health facility scored an overall rating of 83.6 per cent and met the criteria required for achieving NQAS. The certification process was facilitated by the National Health Mission, J&K.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, Block Medical Officer, Sheeri, Baramulla, Dr Nazir Ahmad said that the move by the government has boosted their confidence and they will try to get better from here on.



"We thank the government for this. It happened because of their efforts and support. This hospital was kept in the top position in the Kashmir Valley. This boosted our confidence. Now we will keep our focus on maintaining the success that we have achieved. We will try to improve from here on," he said.

Talking about the journey of the PHC to getting the certification, Nodal officer, NQAS, PHC Sheeri, Dr Azhar Majid said that they had initially qualified at the district level and had applied for the national level, after which they were assessed by a team from outside and then accredited with the certification.





"Initially, we qualified at the district level. We had applied for the national level. Assessors from outside had visited who assessed all of our facilities and equipment and then we got the certification of this achievement," he said.

"We were given six sections for our PHC. For example, OPD. There is an emergency room in it. Male OPD, Gyne OPD, immunisation, dental OPD, MOT, pharmacy. Our other section is the labour room. Then we have a lab section that is fully equipped. It has all the facilities," Majid added.

A local villager, Manzoor Ahmad thanked the government for issuing the certification and also urged to upgrade the PHC for the benefit of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.



"It is a matter of pride for us to have achieved this feat. At the same time, I request the government to upgrade the PHC, it will only benefit the locals here," he said.

Another local villager Ghulam Mohd Malik said that the PHC has all the medicines that they require.



"We get the medicines here. It is a good hospital and we thank the government for it," he said. (ANI)

