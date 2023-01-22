J&K government organises mega job fair in Kupwara, youth hail initiative

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 22 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir government organised a Mega Job Fair for the unemployed Kashmiri youth in the border District of Kupwara on Saturday.

The Job Fair was conducted by the District Employment and Counselling Centre at Government Degree College Kupwara.

"More than 600 jobs are available with private companies. There was a large turnout of youth despite the severe cold. The youth are very happy. Interviews are being conducted. We have made a good beginning from our side," Hakeem Tanveer, Joint director Department of employment Kashmir, said to ANI.

"A few have been short-listed," Tanveer added.

Few youths were selected through interviews conducted by recruiters of Corporate Companies (Private and Public).



The Job fair saw a huge response and around 700 youth participated.



The Job aspirants hailed the initiative and said it will give them an opportunity to get a job.

"L-G Sahab has made a very good move. Through such programmes, youths who are addicted to drugs, will turn back and hope to get a job," Maryam Akhter, a student told ANI.

'We want a Job. I have submitted the form. Interviews of a few youths were conducted. Few have been recruited. Recruiters told us that each Job aspirant will get a separate call. We will see what will happen," Safoora Akhter, another student said.

The participants also expressed gratitude to the District employment and counselling centre in particular and the district administration in general.

They expressed hope that such job fairs should be conducted often.

"Youth are witnessing that development is taking place in Jammu and Kashmir with each passing day. It is a golden opportunity. Corporators from foreign countries have also come up here. I urge every job seeker to participate in Job-providing fairs in future," Nasrullah Amin, another student said to ANI.



It is pertinent to mention that both the Centre government and Jammu and Kashmir administration are making all efforts to provide employment to Kashmiri youths and are organising Job Fairs in every district. (ANI)

