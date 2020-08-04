J&K imposes restrictions after COVID-19 cases surge

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on movement and gathering of not more than three persons in districts in the Kashmir valley in wake of the spike in COVID-19 cases.

"As per the divisional commissioner Kashmir, in the wake of a spike in coronavirus cases and market relaxation for two festivals, restrictions on movement and gatherings of not more than three persons have been imposed in districts of Kashmir Valley. Movement during the night has been stopped," tweeted the department of information and public relations, government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The administration said that there are no daytime restrictions other than in Srinagar. Stricter restrictions have been imposed in Srinagar.

"Other than Srinagar no daytime restrictions except in containment zones. Srinagar, being the most populated and COVID affected district and noticing maximum violation of mask usage and social distancing norms, stricter restriction have been imposed by the local administration," the administration's second tweet read.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 22,396 COVID-19 cases said the union territory government in a bulletin on Tuesday. (ANI)