J&K L-G condemns killing of labourers in grenade attack

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday condemned the killing of two labourers from Uttar Pradesh in a grenade attack by terrorists in Shopian.

In a statement, the office of L-G expressed deepest condolences to the deceased's families saying, "Words cannot adequately condemn the barbaric terror attack on Manish Kumar and Ram Sagar from Kannauj, UP. My deepest condolence to their families."

It further said that they have "intensified" the efforts and that everyone should come together to "crush" the terror ecosystem.



"We have intensified our efforts to crush terrorists and terror ecosystem and have given full freedom to the security forces. Terrorism is a curse for civilised society. People from every community must come together to condemn heinous acts and root out terror and its elements," it said.

Earlier today, Vijay Kumar, ADGP, Kashmir Zone told ANI that two people have been arrested in connection to the case.

"Two people have been arrested. They have confessed to committing the crime. The main accused, an LeT terrorist, for whom the arrested accused work, will be neutralised soon," he said.

"Non-local labourers are soft targets as they don't have security. We will give a befitting response to this act. We will prove the crime and produce the accused in court," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police informed that two labourers namely Manish Ram and Ram Sagar succumbed to their injuries after terrorists lobbed a grenade in Shopian. Both were residents of Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj. (ANI)

