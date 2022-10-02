J&K: LeT terrorist eliminated in Shopian encounter

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 2 (ANI): A local terrorist of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) was neutralised by the police in a joint operation with security forces in the Baskuchan area of Shopian in J-K today.

The terrorist has been identified as Naseer Ahmad Bhat of Nowpora Baskuchan, Shopian, according to ADGP Kashmir.

Based on a specific input generated by Police regarding the presence of a terrorist in the village Baskuchan area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, Army (44R) and CRPF (178Bn) in the said area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

The police have recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition including one AK rifle from the site of the encounter. According to the police, all the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation and a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation is in progress.

Police urged the people to cooperate with them till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitised and cleared of all the explosive materials if any.

However, in another encounter, one police personnel died in a terror attack in the Pinglena area of Pulwama.



At about 1500 hrs terrorists fired upon a joint party of Police/CRPF in the Pinglena area of Pulwama in which police personnel Javid Ahmad Dar died and a CRPF personnel was injured. The injured personnel has been immediately evacuated to the hospital as senior police officers with reinforcement reached the terror crime spot.

"We pay our rich tributes to the martyr for his supreme sacrifices made in the line of duty. We stand by the martyr's family at this crucial juncture and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured personnel", said the police.

Police have registered a case in this regard under relevant sections of law. The investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this terror crime.

The area has been cordoned off and searches in the area are going on.

Earlier on Friday, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed after an encounter in Baramulla.

Jammu and Kashmir Police got an intelligence input on the presence of terrorists in Yedipora village in the Pattan area of Baramulla. A joint cordon-and-search operation was launched by police, Army and Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) in the area.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired indiscriminately upon the security forces which was retaliated effectively leading to an encounter.

Police had said in the ensuing encounter, two local terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit JeM were killed. They have been identified as Yawar Shafi Bhat, a resident of Kalampora Pulwama and Aamir Hussain Bhat, a resident of Veshro Shopian. (ANI)

