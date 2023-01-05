J&K: Northern Army Commander takes stock at training of Agniveers

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 5 (ANI): Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi GOC-in-C Northern Command on Thursday visited the Agniveer training facility located at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, Dansal (District Jammu) to review the preparedness and arrangements for the first batch of Agniveers being trained.

The first batch of Agniveers has reported recently for training at Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre. The Centre is fully geared up for training the young recruits who appeared bolstered with josh and enthusiasm to commence a new chapter in their life.

Recently the Ministry of Defence in a path-breaking initiative under the Agniveer Yojana signed MoUs with various stakeholders like NIOS, IGNOU and the Director General of Training under MoS DE for facilitating continued education of serving Agniveers and providing appropriate skill certificates.



In keeping with the vision of Nation Building and National prosperity the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre has been transforming the youth into brave soldiers for the Nation.

During the visit, Army Commander was briefed on the readiness of the Centre for Training including the newly created state-of-the-art training infrastructure like an Outdoor Musketry Training Facility, Training laboratories for Military Equipment etc. The youth of Jammu and Kashmir has shown considerable interest in Agniveer recruitments and the recent recruitment rallies have shown tremendous enthusiasm in the form of huge numbers turning up.

The selected Agniveers will undergo 10 weeks of Basic Military Training followed up by 21 weeks of Advance Military Training at this Regimental Centre. After successfully completing the prescribed training, Agniveers will be dispatched to the different Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Battalions located in various parts of the Country to serve the Nation. (ANI)

