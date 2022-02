Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): A person was arrested in Kashmir's Doda on Thursday with a Chinese pistol, two magazines and nine rounds of ammunition. He was identified as 26-year-old Aadil Iqbal Bhat from Sazan.



It has been found that he was in contact with Mohd Amin alias Khubaib affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. Earlier, he had gone to Pakistan in 2007. (ANI)