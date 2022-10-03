J&K Police launches war against drugs in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir [India], October 3 (ANI): A famous phrase in Kashmir says Bandipora is famous for three A's - Alim (knowledge), Adab (good habits or literature) and Aab (water). However, for the past several years it is feared that there is a rampant scourge of drugs in the district which the administration is trying to curb.

The Bandipora police led by Senior Superintendent of Police, Mohammad Zahid has taken the matter seriously, while the DSP Headquarters Shafat Mohmad has put the responsibility of this task on his shoulders to fight this battle.

Tabasum Jan, a post-graduation student in social works at Kashmir University said, "I always used to hear about the Bandipora district that's it's being known for Alim (Knowledge or education hub), however, at the same time, I also used to heard that the district is losing its educational identity and the reason for which everyone was telling of the spread of the drug curse."

"The district had gained notoriety over the past few years. However, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have also fought a war against it and they have been successful. For the past few days I have been hearing that big drug dealers are being caught including some women who were always evading the police," she added.

"In Bandipora's main town, one of the locality ward number-6 was the most infamous for the drug scourge on which the senior citizens were always concerned. Even, parents did not want their children to pass through this area," Abul Majeed a local said, adding that everyone is hoping to see this locality saved from the scourge of drugs.

While giving details, the district Police chief Mohammad Zahid said that 58 NDPS cases were registered since 2021 and 82 drug peddlers which includes some big infamous peddlers have been arrested.

He said that 14.5 gm brown sugar, 22,281 spasmoproxyvon tablets, 1,534 codeine bottles, xxx rum bottles, around 2 KG charas, 32 KG 610 gm of charas powder, 30 Tramafar injections, 11 KG bung leaves and 4,500 poppy straw have been recovered till now.

A senior police official said that recently police had got the information that the young students were being involved in the curse of drugs by taking the codeine bottles. The police raided a house in the Kuloosa locality and about 1,300 bottles were recovered from there. Two drug peddlers were also arrested and were found involved along with school children.

The police informed that on September 28, they arrested a notorious female drug peddler identified as Posha Begum. She was evading arrest after managing to escape during a raid that happened on August 25. The police registered FIR against her at the Bandipora Police Station. She is the wife of Khursheed Ahmad Waza of Ward Number 5 Bandipora.



The days before she was arrested, police said that the different teams of the Police station were constituted after getting specific information regarding her presence in Bandipora. The information was corroborated with technical assistance. Different locations in the district were raided. She was produced before the Honourable Court Bandipora and was granted judicial remand.

People have expressed their gratitude to the police for this action and said that similar actions should be taken in the future.

Earlier, last week the district Police had organised an anti-drug awareness programme of 'Prevention of drug addiction' under the banner of Nasha Mukht Abhiyan Diwas at Police stations Pethkote and Aragam respective.

The programme was organised by Police with the motive of generating awareness among vulnerable age groups about the ill effects of drug addiction. The aim was to seek the cooperation of society in eradicating the social evils prevailing in society, particularly the menace of drugs.

On this occasion, the chairing officers highlighted the role of school and college management in identifying substance abusers and their role in remedial measures.

Detailed deliberations on various aspects of drug addiction and preventive measures especially in youth were also made.

The participants pledged to never indulge in any kind of substance abuse. They also thanked the Bandipora Police for conducting the programme and building a bridge of trust between police and the youth.

A campaign was also carried out for the destruction of Bung and Poppy cultivation in the district.

The campaign was carried out by Police in different police stations along with civil society and people of the district. SSP Bandipora along with other officers of the District requested the people of Bandipora, to come forward for the destruction of Bung and Poppy cultivation. This programme will continue for the month of September as part of the Bharat Nasha Mukt programme.

Meanwhile, the Bandipora Police have said that they are determined to eradicate the drug scourge from its roots, "No one in the district will be spared under any circumstances regarding the drug scourge, it's ecosystem will be destroyed," the police said while appealing people to cooperate with the police to eradicate the menace. (ANI)

