J&K police rolls out women special squad across Srinagar city for women's safety

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 18 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir police launched a women special squad across the city for the safety and security of women in the Union Territory.

The squads will be patrolling around coaching centres, schools, colleges, and other vulnerable areas in Srinagar, said the police. They would be connected with administrators of the educational institutions and coaching centres for immediate action in case of any emergent requirement.

The Union Territory Police deputed one inspector lady in charge and also issued women's helpline no 9596770601 which will work round the clock exclusively for women's safety and security.



The students in coaching centres and college appreciated this step for deputing a women police squad in these areas which makes them feel very safe as they can now comfortably talk with the women squad about their issues.

Sujit Kumar, DIG central Kashmir while speaking to ANI about the women squad, said, "Women safety is always a challenge be it for the society or the police. There are very sensitive issues like stalking, eve-teasing, which despite happening in front of us, people are unable to tackle. Therefore, the District Police Srinagar on the guidance of senior officials has decided to deploy at least two women patrolling teams in the city dedicated to the safety of girl students, women and chase away stalkers and eve-teasers."

"The special squad would also keep an eye on all the educational institutions especially during the time when the schools and colleges get off", said the DIG.



"It is very embarrassing for a male police officer to check a woman's bag. Besides this, especially Kashmiri girls or women find it difficult to talk to male police officers. Therefore, I think it is a great decision taken by the police", added Aroosa Ashraf, a student. (ANI)