J&K: Snow car racing event flagged off in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): A snow car racing event "Frozen Rush" was flagged off in Srinagar on Thursday. The ceremony was held in Sheri Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC).

Hundreds of participants attended the event organised with the help of Indian Army, local administration, and an adventure sports company.

The event was organised in order to encourage youth towards sports and adventure.

"Basically it's a sport and a source of entertainment here. We keep on arranging events with the help of the government and local administration so that we can give a platform to the youth in the valley," Farah Zaidi, chief of the organising committee of the event told ANI.

Meer Munib, a participant in the car racing event, expressed his happiness over the participation and said he wants to explore the unexplored in Jammu and Kashmir.

"We are really happy for this event, we really want the motor adventure sports to grow. We want to explore the unexplored in our of Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

The racers will show their performances on the high terrains of the snow-covered roads of Sonamarg on March 26 and March 27. (ANI)