J&K Students Association demand arrest of Siddalinga Swami for 'provocative' statement

Dehradun(Uttarakhand) [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Students Association in Dehradun have demanded immediate arrest of Siddalinga Swami, Secretary of Sri Ram Sena, for his statement that tongues of three Kashmiri students should be chopped off for saying "Pakistan Zindabad".

In a statement issued by the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association, Nasir Khuehami has urged the Karnataka government to arrest Siddalinga Swami.

"We condemn it as whatever he said is not acceptable. We urged the government to lodge an FIR against him for issuing provocative statements and indulging in anti-student activities," read the statement.

"Such remarks only fuel alienation among the Kashmiri Students and add to the trust deficit," it added.

Earlier, Siddalinga Swami had said that whoever chops off the tongue of the three Kashmiri students who chanted "Pakistan Zindabad" will be rewarded Rs 3 lakh.

Nasir Khuehami urged Karnataka Chief Minister B.S.Yediyurappa to provide a safe and peaceful atmosphere for the Kashmir students in the state and take action against those found in intimidating students from the valley.

"This episode has given rise to a sense of fear and anxiety among Kashmiri students," Khuehami added. (ANI)

