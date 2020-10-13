Jan Andolan aims at winning against COVID-19 together

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): The 'Jan Andolan' (public movement) launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to fight COVID-19 aims at winning against coronavirus together, said Central Government adding that the new strategy for 'opening with precaution' doesn't mean that this is the end of the pandemic.

The Central Government has explained several key points regarding Jan Andolan for COVID-19.

The shift in Communication Strategy: Central message in the earlier communication strategy during lockdown was to 'Stay Home, Stay Safe', during Unlock it was--'Aatma Nirbhar Bharat' and the new strategy for 'opening with precautions' does not mean that opening is the end of the pandemic. Focus on COVID-19 Appropriate Behaviour with economic needs, the Centre stated.

COVID-19 campaign aims at people's participation (Jan Andolan).

The duration of the campaign will last for two months (October-November, 2020)



The campaign aims at: "Together we will win against COVID-19" "Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilayi nahi"---- which means that emphasis on three key messages should be laid, wear a mask, follow social distancing and wash hands.

Private Sector Industry/ Trade Association are also involved in this campaign.

This movement was launched on October 8 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, through a tweet under #Unite2FightCorona.

#Unite2FightCorona garnered 2.33 billion impressions among 25.1K users with 61.3K mentions and trended at various positions throughout the day on Twitter including at number 2 during the afternoon, according to the Centre.

Meanwhile, as Maharashtra continues to remain at the top of India's COVID-19 tally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today urged the people of the State to follow all precautionary measures, stating that "jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi".

"The danger of coronavirus still persists. In Maharashtra, the situation is a little more worrying. I appeal to everyone, don't be careless when it comes to wearing masks and social distancing. Remember - 'Jab tak davai nahi, tab tak dheelai nahi' (No carelessness till a medicine is found)," Prime Minister Modi said at an event where he released the autobiography of Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil and renamed Pravara Rural Education Society as Loknete Dr Balasaheb Vikhe Patil Pravara Rural Education Society. (ANI)

