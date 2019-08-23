Jan Ashirwad Yatra: Haryana CM Khattar conducts roadshow in Panipat

Panipat (Haryana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday conducted a roadshow in Panipat here as part of his ongoing 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' ahead of the assembly elections due later this year.

The chief minister, sitting in a bus, waived at the people gathered on roads cheering for him.

The bus had pictures of Khattar along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders on left and right sides.

A speaker atop the bus was also blasting slogans of "Abki baar 75 paar, fir ek baar Manohar sarkar" (This time above 75, once again Manohar government).

The Haryana polls are likely to be held in October.

Khattar also addressed a public gathering in Panipat last night.

"I started the 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' on August 18 and in the last 4 days, I have held events in 26 assembly constituency areas," he said in his address.

"I did not have any experience in the government so many people were critical of my leadership. Nepotism and corruption are the qualities of Congress. My government has focused on public welfare," Khattar added.

This election, the party is banking upon the clean image of Khattar keeping in view the 'outstanding performance' by his government in the last 5 years, state BJP chief Subhash Barala had said.

With opposition divided and Congress in shambles, the state chief claimed that there are leaders across the parties who are in touch with BJP and would want to cross over. (ANI)

