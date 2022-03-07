'Jan Aushadhi' centres ensuring well-being of people with affordable medicines, says PM Modi

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Stating that "Jan Aushadhi" centres have given relief to the people on a large scale with affordable medicines, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the initiative is taking care of the well-being of the beneficiaries while also cutting down on their expenses to access healthcare.

"Jan Aushadhi Kendras give medicine to the body, and also reduce the anxiety in the minds of the people. The centres also give relief to the people by saving money," said PM Modi while interacting with the "Jan Aushadhi Kendra" owners and beneficiaries through video conferencing.

The Prime Minister stated that the apprehensions in the minds of people after getting the prescriptions of the medicines are about the cost. The worries in the minds of the people concerning the expenses on medicines have reduced, said PM Modi.

He further said that "the poor today can undergo dialysis for free". This government cares for the poor, he said, adding that for diseases like cancer, diabetes, TB there are over 800 medicines available at capped prices.

"Today, more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have opened in the country. These centres are now becoming solution centres for the common man, and they're not just government stores," he stated.

He further said, "A few days back, the government has taken another big decision, which will benefit the poor and middle-class children. We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will have fees at par with government medical colleges."

The Prime Minister enquired with the beneficiaries about the benefits of the scheme. "It used to cost me Rs 1500-1600 to buy medicines earlier, and now it costs just between Rs 250-300," said one of the beneficiaries.

The Prime Minister was interacting with the beneficiaries on the occasion of 'Jan Aushadhi Diwas', with the theme being "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi".

Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of the Jan Aushadhi scheme.

In this week, various events such as Jan Aushadhi Sankalp Yatra, Matri Shakti Samman, Jan Aushadhi Bal Mitra, Jan Aushadhi Jan Jagran Abhiyan, Aao Jan Aushadhi Mitra Baney and Jan Aushadhi Jan Arogya Mela have been organised.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision to make medicines affordable and accessible to the citizens, there are now more than 8600 Jan Aushadhi stores across the country, covering almost every district. (ANI)