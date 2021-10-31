Jan Aushadhi Mitra Sammelan held in J-K's Srinagar to mark National Unity Week

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 31 (ANI): Jan Aushadi Mitra Sammelan programme was held at an educational institute at Maulana Azad road in Srinagar on Saturday to celebrate national unity week.

National Unity Week was observed from October 22-30, 2021.

Nodal Officer, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aushadhi Yojna, Jammu and Kashmir, Rifat Nazir on Saturday told ANI, "Under Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP), we organised this programme today thereby marking the national unity week. Under the PMBJP scheme, one can procure medicines at affordable prices."

"Several dignitaries were present at the program and they lauded the government's scheme. This scheme ensures unity amongst us all. Several people have to consume medicines due to several illnesses on a regular basis. To cut away with the cost of procuring medicines and for the betterment of the health of people, PMBJP is much needed. Via this program, we hope to unite all under this scheme," he added.





Dr Yousuf Tak, a participant in the programme said, "This seminar was very useful for me. Several notable speakers spoke about the benefits of Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi Medical stores at different places in Union Territory. The government aims to set up more than 1,000 such stores here by March 2022."

Shabir, a beneficiary of the scheme and a participant the program said, "Several drugs, on the recommendation of a prescribed doctor, are difficult to procure as they are very costly. Under PMBJP, the government is promoting affordable healthcare."



With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India in November, 2008.

Under the scheme, as per the ministry, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines at affordable prices. As on August 6, 2021, 8012 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. The product basket of PMBJP comprises 1451 drugs and 240 surgical items. The scheme is implemented by a society registered under the Societies Registration Act, viz., Pharma & Medical Bureau of India (PMBI) [erstwhile Bureau of Pharma PSUs of India(BPPI)]. (ANI)

