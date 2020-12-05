Jana Sena Party urges AP govt to help farmers hit by Nivar cyclone

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], December 5 (ANI): Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday urged the Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh to extend immediate help to farmers who lost crops over 17.5 lakh acres due to Nivar cyclone.

Kalyan demanded relief of Rs 35,000 per acre and immediate relief of Rs 10,000 in the next two days otherwise his party will stage a state-wide hunger strike on December 7.

The Jana Sena Party issued a press release today in this regard.



Earlier, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLAs and MLCs had organised a protest rally near the Andhra Pradesh assembly on the first day of the session on November 30, demanding immediate compensation to the farmers adversely affected by Nivar cyclone.

Opposition MLAs and MLCs protested with placards and damaged crops. They alleged that the state is ruled by cheats. TDP members raised slogans against the YSRCP government and demanded providing Rs 10,000 to every poor family affected by the cyclone.

The most affected districts where crops were lost due to Nivar cyclone are West Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, Prakasam, Nellore, Chittoor and Kadapa. (ANI)

