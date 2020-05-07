Janasena president urges govt to provide medical facilities, financial help to those affected in Visag gas leak

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], May 7 (ANI): Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday said that the gas leak incident in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam is heartrending and urged the government to provide necessary medical facilities and financial assistance to those affected.

"I extend sympathies on behalf of Janasena Party to the bereaved family members. I wish the people who are affected recover fast. The government must provide the necessary medical facilities and extend financial assistance to the families of the deceased," Kalyan said in a statement.

He said that the disaster, which occurred at RR Venkatapuram in Visakhapatnam, is heartrending.

"Accidents are taking place very often in the limits of Visakhapatnam. The government must check the protective and pollution control measures immediately. These accidents are occurring repeatedly even after the requests to the officials to take action against the leakage of poisonous gases from the industries as people are facing health hazards," Kalyan said.

"State Pollution Control Board must act tough with responsibility about the public health and environmental protection without any apathy. I advised my party leaders to prepare a report on the accident and other industries which are causing pollution," he added.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh government has said that the state machinery swung into action immediately after the incident, evaculated people and rushed those who fell ill to nearby hospitals.

This comes after at least 10 people lost their lives and about 800 were admitted to hospitals after styrene gas leak took place at LG Polymers industry in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam on Thursday morning. (ANI)

