Janaushadhi Pariyojana, Ayushman Bharat will create a revolution in India's health sector: Piyush Goyal

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday said that Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) and Ayushman Bharat together will create a revolution in India's health sector.

"50 crore people in India will receive Rs 5 lakh of health coverage under Ayushman Bharat Yojana. Ayushman Bharat along with PMBJP will create a revolution in India's health sector," Goyal told reporters here.

"PM Modi comes from a poor family. He understands how hard it is for poor people to deal with their diseases and how hard it is for them to buy medicines. Crores of families are in debts because of expensive medicines and treatment. I have seen PM Modi presenting many ideas in many meetings on interventions in the health sector," he said.

"Today 7,500 Janaushadi Kendras have been opened as the country is about to enter into its 75th year of independence," he added.

He also said that medicines in Janaushadi Kendras are equivalent in quality and efficacy to expensive branded drugs.



"These medicines are not substandard. They are effective like expensive medicines," he said.

"Even after the Intellectual Property Right period of some companies end on these medicines, their prices will not be increased," he added.

"PM Bharatiya Janaushadi Kendras will reach into villages of the country. We aim to open 10,000 such shops. These shops provide affordable medicines while also generating employment," he further said.

Earlier, PM Modi dedicated to the nation the 7,500th Janaushadhi Kendra at Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS), Shillong on Sunday via video conferencing.

Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana's initiative endeavours to provide quality medicines at an affordable price. The number of stores under the scheme has grown to 7499, with all districts of the country covered. Sales in the financial year 2020-21 (up to March 4, 2021) led to total savings of approximately Rs. 3600 crore for common citizens, as these medicines are cheaper by 50 per cent to 90 per cent than the corresponding market rates.

In order to create more awareness about Janaushadhi, an entire week from March 1-7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Week' across the nation, with the theme of 'Jan Aushadhi - Seva bhi, Rozgar bhi'. The last day of the week- March 7 is being celebrated as 'Janaushadhi Diwas'. (ANI)

