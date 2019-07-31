J&K: Indian Army pays tribute to martyr Naik Krishan Lal

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 31 (ANI): Indian Army on Wednesday paid tribute to the 34-year-old martyr -- Naik Krishan Lal -- who lost his life during a ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Sunderbani sector here.

The deceased hailed from Akhnoor tehsil in Jammu district. He lost his life in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani Sector, district Rajouri, on Tuesday.

Two Pakistani soldiers were also gunned down in retaliatory action by the Indian Army when the neighbouring country violated ceasefire in Tangdhar-Keran sector, army sources said.

"Heavy damage to Pak Army posts and casualties to Pak soldiers have been inflicted by our troops," the Indian Army said.

"Naik Krishan Lal, aged 34 years belonged to village Ghagriyal, Post Office-- Khour, Tehsil - Akhnoor, district - Jammu, J&K, and is survived by his wife, Shashi Devi. Naik Krishan Lal was a brave, highly motivated and sincere soldier. The nation will always remain indebted to him for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty," read an Indian Army release. (ANI)