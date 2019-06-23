J&K: Motorcycle expedition to commemorate 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas flagged-off

Leh (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 22 (ANI): A motorcycle expedition of the army to commemorate the 20th anniversary of Kargil Vijay Diwas was flagged-off from here on Friday.

The expedition was flagged off by Lieutenant General YK Joshi, who is General officer Commanding (GoC) Fire and Fury Corps.

The celebrations of India's win in what came to be known as "Operation Vijay" will be celebrated across the nation from July 25-27. The dates mark the victory of India over Pakistan during the Kargil war in 1999.

Earlier on May 18, Kargil war veteran Air Chief Marshal BS Dhanoa paid homage to Indian Air Force (IAF) jawans who lost their lives when a Mi-17 helicopter was shot down by Pakistan during the 1999 battle.

IAF Chief Dhanoa paid tribute by flying a 'Missing Man' formation at Sarsawa base in Uttar Pradesh. 14 Corps Commander Lieutenant General YK Joshi and Western Air Commander Air Marshal R Nambiar were also a part of the team. (ANI)