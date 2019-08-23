Janmashtami celebrations in Srikrishna temple in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): People of Hyderabad celebrated Janmashtami, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, with great vigour in Srikrishna temple on Friday.

"Every year the entire country celebrates the birth of Krishna but this festival is very significant and important to Hyderabad," a priest told ANI.

People celebrated the occasion by fasting, singing devotional songs, and keeping a vigil in the night.

On this auspicious day, all the devotees from across the country gathered to celebrate the festival. "The celebration goes on for two days," Sudheer Kumar, a devotee present in the temple told ANI.

On this day, the temples are decorated with flowers and parents dressed their kids as Sri Krishna. A ritual called Annadam (serving food to devotees) is carried out for the devotees in temples.

Janmashtmi will be celebrated on Saturday by Krishna devotees all around the world. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It is an important festival particularly to the Vaishnavism tradition of Hinduism. (ANI)

