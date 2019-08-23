Janmashtami: Shivraj Singh Chouhan offers prayers at temple in Bhopal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 23 (ANI): Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan offered prayers at Radha Krishna temple in Bhopal on the occasion of Janmashtami on Friday.

"Best wishes to all on the birthday of Kanhaiya Ji (Lord Krishna). I pray that Kanhaiya Ji blesses us all with happiness, good health, and prosperity. I once again bow in obeisance in the feet of Lord Krishna, Jai Kanhaiya Lal Ki," Shivraj Singh Chohan tweeted in Hindi.

In another tweet, Chouhan also offered prayers to Lord Krishna for the country's development.

"Kanhaiya Ji, it is only your blessings that India is earning laurels from all four directions. Article 370 has been removed from Kashmir. In the world, India is standing as a magnificent, proud and a capable nation. Kanhaiya Ji, may your blessings continue to shower and India one day becomes a world leader," Shivraj tweeted.

Janmashtami, a Hindu festival celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna. It will be celebrated on Saturday by Krishna devotees all around the world. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

