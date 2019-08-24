Janmashtami Shobhayatra brightens up Kochi, 'honoured to be here' says German tourist

Kochi (Kerala) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Kochi city brightened up on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami, with children parading the streets dressed up as Lord Krishna and Radha as part of a 'Shobhayatra' procession.

The Shobhayatra was inaugurated by the Municipal Council Mayor Soumini Jain in Ernakulam district.



Children draped in the colourful attire of Lord Krishna and Radha accompanied by bhajans and religious instruments playing along with the kids walked through the procession, leaving onlookers awestruck throughout the route.



"It is a great opportunity and honour to be here at this place. So we are enjoying very much. The children are dressed up very beautifully and they are looking very cute," said a German tourist, Aunt.

He further said that they are in Kerala for a holiday trip and are very happy to see the celebrations being held in the city.

"Our driver suggested us to come to this place and we are happy as we enjoyed this very much," he further added. (ANI)

