Janmashtmi celebrations held at cultural centre in Vijayawada

Vijaywada (Andhra Pradesh) [India] Aug 23 (ANI): Grand celebrations were held at the cultural center of Vijaywada and Amravati (CCVA), Tridhara - The Art Land and Young Indians (YI- Amaravati) to honor Lord Krishna ahead of Janmashtmi here on Thursday.

People turned up in huge number to witness the cultural programs and young boys and girls dressed like Lord Krishna were seen performing programs that portrayed the activities of baby Krishna.

Emani Sivanagi Reddy, CEO, CCVA said, "As part of reviving the traditions and customs of ancient India, today the cultural centre has organised an event called 'Janmashtmi celebrations' and also an exhibition of baby Krishna has been displayed in both aspects of art and sculpture."

Janmashtmi will be celebrated on Saturday by Krishna devotees all around the world. Lord Krishna is regarded to be the eighth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. (ANI)

